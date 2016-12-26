Aunt accused of assaulting niece with knife in Little Rock, police say

A woman is accused of assaulting her niece with a knife during an altercation Christmas night in Little Rock, police say.

The 21-year-old victim told authorities that the assault happened while she was at her aunt’s house around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of Regent Circle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The aunt, Ylanna Value, 41, at one point grabbed a knife and started assaulting her, cutting her in her left shoulder, she told police.

Value was booked into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of second-degree battery, records show. She remained at the jail as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the aunt's 39-year-old cousin from Little Rock attempted to intervene to stop the assault.

The 21-year-old was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening, the report noted.