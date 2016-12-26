Froholdt continues move forward

FAYETTEVILLE -- No 2016 Arkansas Razorback was asked to do more with less preparation than Hjalte Froholdt.

Froholdt plays American football, catching up from growing up in Svendborg, Denmark. He didn't play in America until he was a high school sophomore exchange student in Ohio and later at IMG Academy in Florida.

All that while lettering in 2015 as a Razorbacks true freshman backup, Froholdt played defensive tackle.

Only last spring did he move to the offensive line. Then he started every game at left guard customarily manned by a senior or fourth-year junior.

Between Arkansas' lack of line depth and Froholdt's 6-4, 318-pound size, strength and smarts (an SEC All-Academic kinesiology major) it worked perfectly for Froholdt to start.

It could not work out for him starting perfectly.

"I took it upon myself to be as good as I possibly could be but it's been a tough year so far," Froholdt said. "I have to improve."

Good just for a rookie just isn't good enough in the SEC.

"They won't sugarcoat anything," Froholdt said of Coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson. "After the first game they were like, 'You aren't a rookie anymore.' You have got to take veteran steps and own up to your mistakes and just keep moving forward."

Must be hard moving forward when the best defenses in college football knock you back.

"The skill of the SEC defenses it's an amazing talent that's all over," Froholdt said. "Every game you get this report and it's 'Not again!' A new defensive line and a new freak of the week."

And more coming "with this defensive line from Virginia Tech," Froholdt said.

The Hokies await in Thursday's Belk Bowl game in Charlotte, N.C.

"They're super athletic, both on the inside and the outside," Froholdt said. "Their linebackers play a little closer to the line of scrimmage, but they flow over the top really well. You can't get caught off guard."

Froholdt should be more on guard against the Hokies than any foe he's faced. No Razorback likely benefited more from on-campus bowl practices than the young Dane playing catch-up.

"I've been able to go back to basics," Froholdt said. "Of course, you try to correct your mistakes throughout the year, but you're always in a constant rush to prepare for the next opponent. So these practices it's a lot like spring in being able to work on your craft."

It's not an easy craft but Froholdt improves, Bielema, Anderson, and the starters to either side of him, junior center Frank Ragnow and senior left tackle Dan Skipper, all say.

"There were ups and downs throughout the whole season," Froholdt said. "One minute I felt I was starting to get it and then all of a sudden there is another valley I need to get over. Football, you never just got it. I learned that throughout this year with Skip and Frank They have had their lows but they kept them to a minimum."

