Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 26, 2016, 12:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Investigation finds plane carrying soccer team ran out of fuel before crash that killed 71

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

rescue-workers-stand-at-the-wreckage-site-of-a-chartered-airplane-that-crashed-in-a-mountainous-area-outside-medellin-colombia-tuesday-nov-29-2016-the-plane-was-carrying-the-brazilian-first-division-soccer-club-chapecoense-team-that-was-on-its-way-for-a-copa-sudamericana-final-match-against-colombias-atletico-nacional-ap-photoluis-benavides

Rescue workers stand at the wreckage site of a chartered airplane that crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin, Colombia, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. The plane was carrying the Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team that was on it's way for a Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombia's Atletico Nacional. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian aviation authorities say a preliminary investigation has found that the plane that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel.

Monday's statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency says the conclusion is based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence.

The British Aerospace 146 operated by the Bolivia-based LaMia charter company crashed as it was trying to approach the airport in Medellin, Colombia, while carrying a Brazilian soccer team Nov. 28. Seventy-one people died, and six survived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Investigation finds plane carrying soccer team ran out of fuel before crash that killed 71

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online