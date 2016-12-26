Man returns to Little Rock motel room to find 2 armed robbers, police say

A man told police that he returned to his motel room in Little Rock to find two robbers holding guns Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at America’s Best Value Inn at 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police reported the 40-year-old man met up with a female, whose age was not included, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a nearby Exxon convenience store at 7700 Scott Hamilton Drive. She went to his room and stayed the night.

Around 10:30 a.m., the man returned to the gas station to buy some items, police said.

When he returned to his room, the assailants were waiting, one with a chrome revolver and the other wielding a black semi-automatic handgun, the report noted.

The assailants reportedly said, “Don’t play no games, give us the money,” before taking an unknown amount of cash.

The robbers and the female guest then fled, according to police.