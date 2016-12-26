Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 26, 2016, 8:19 a.m.

Police: Mississippi man fatally shoots girlfriend before killing himself

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

PEARL, Miss. — Police in Pearl said Sunday that a 22-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend and wounded her father before killing himself on Christmas Eve.

Jackson media reported that police received a call Saturday about a man with a gun at a Pearl home.

Pearl police said the shootings happened as officers arrived. The man who shot himself to death was identified as Matthew Wilson. His 17-yearold girlfriend, Heather King, was killed. King’s father was wounded, and authorities said he was in stable condition. His name was not released.

Pearl police Lt. Brian Mc-Gairty said all three people were found, wounded, in the yard of the home. Heather King and Wilson were pronounced dead at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Print Headline: Mississippian kills girlfriend, himself

