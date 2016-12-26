Police: Mississippi man fatally shoots girlfriend before killing himself
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
PEARL, Miss. — Police in Pearl said Sunday that a 22-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend and wounded her father before killing himself on Christmas Eve.
Jackson media reported that police received a call Saturday about a man with a gun at a Pearl home.
Pearl police said the shootings happened as officers arrived. The man who shot himself to death was identified as Matthew Wilson. His 17-yearold girlfriend, Heather King, was killed. King’s father was wounded, and authorities said he was in stable condition. His name was not released.
Pearl police Lt. Brian Mc-Gairty said all three people were found, wounded, in the yard of the home. Heather King and Wilson were pronounced dead at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Print Headline: Mississippian kills girlfriend, himself
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Mississippi man fatally shoots girlfriend before killing himself
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.