Monday, December 26, 2016, 6:39 p.m.

Obama says he would have won election if he had run; Trump disagrees

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:44 p.m.

President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HONOLULU — President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama are trading competing claims about who would have won if the 2016 presidential election had been a contest between the two men.

Obama said in a podcast hosted by his former adviser David Axelrod that he's confident he would have won a majority of Americans if he'd run this year on the vision he's pursued for the last eight. He said Democrats didn't communicate that vision clearly enough this year.

But Trump disputed Obama's claim. He said on Twitter that Obama should say that, but adds, "I say NO WAY!"

Trump suggested Obama's record is the reason he wouldn't have won again. He pointed to jobs leaving the U.S., "Obamacare" struggles and the conflict against the Islamic State group.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

