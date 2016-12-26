One dies in crash; five children hurt

A 34-year-old Benton woman was killed and six people, including five minors, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The Benton Police Department said officers responded to the wreck on Arkansas 35 near Kidd Street about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brenna Nickleson was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to a police news release, five minors and an adult were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for their injuries. Information on their conditions was unavailable Sunday.

Benton Police Department's accident reconstruction team was investigating the crash.

Metro on 12/26/2016