Parking free near Fayetteville square

FAYETTEVILLE — People who work or live near the square have a no-cost alternative to their parking woes.

Two lots with 63 spaces officially opened last week at 207 E. Center St., behind the old Washington County Courthouse. Estimated walk time from the lots to the square is about seven minutes.

A lease agreement with the owner of the property, Lamar Pettus, made the free parking possible.

The city will pay $400 per month to Pettus for two years, according to the agreement.

The city in March approved a contract with consultants Nelson/Nygaard to do a parking and mobility study.

A final plan should be released in mid-2017, but aldermen received an update on the study in the fall.

The study found 71 percent of people polled preferred parking for free farther from their destination, as opposed to paying to park close. It also considered downtown parking on the weekends “functionally full” at peak times, meaning close to 90 percent capacity.

Striking the agreement with Pettus means the city has taken the consultants’ information to heart, said Justin Clay, parking manager. Cheaper or free parking encourages people to park farther away from key destinations, freeing up space, he said.

“This is a way to implement that strategy,” Clay said.

Pettus said he and a business partner bought the property in the 1970s and leased it to the county for about 20 years. The two leased the spots to the owner of a former movie theater in the area after that for about five years, but for the past 10 years or so the lot has gone unused, Pettus said.

Pettus had been in talks with Peter Nierengarten, the city’s director of sustainability and parking, once the city started exploring ways to alleviate parking crunches downtown. The idea was to provide a spot for long-term parking, such as for employees who would need a spot for several hours.

“In the big cities, they walk six or eight blocks,” Pettus said. “Even in Little Rock no one thinks anything of it.”

The square and areas near it offer a variety of parking options. Red-topped meters about two to five minutes walking distance from the square are 15 cents per hour or $1.50 for 10 hours. Graytopped meters are 5 cents per every 12 minutes or 25 cents per hour.

City staff estimate municipal parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays can cost from $312 to $600 annually.

There are also parking lots open to the public for free on weekends and two parking decks. Parking is free in the entire district after 6 p.m.on weekdays and all day on weekends.

The city hopes to explore other partnerships to make parking downtown easier, Clay said.

“We’re certainly looking for other opportunities to implement similar strategies elsewhere, both downtown and in the entertainment district,” he said. “There are no specific plans for that currently; however, we’re certainly looking for and are interested in similar opportunities where appropriate.”

Stacy Ryburn can be reached by email at sryburn@nwadg.com and on Twitter @stacyryburn.