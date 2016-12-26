Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 26, 2016, 12:27 p.m.

Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe weather, forecasters say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:55 a.m.

PHOTO BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of central, southwest, and northeast Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

A wide swath of Arkansas is at risk for severe weather Monday afternoon, with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds possible, according to the National Weather Service.

In its latest outlook, the agency’s Storm Prediction Center placed cities such as Little Rock, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Conway and Arkadelphia in a marginal threat for storms.

The system is forecast to move through central and southern Arkansas during the afternoon hours at a time when instability, warm air and moisture could result in severe storms, according to forecasters.

The weather service says overall rainfall amounts could be more than 1 inch by the time the system pushes out of Arkansas on Tuesday morning. Higher amounts are possible in central and southern portions of the state.

