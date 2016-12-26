Home / Latest News /
Police: Truck rolls away from construction site, kills boy; worker arrested
By The Associated Press
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Authorities say a young boy has been killed by an unmanned truck that rolled down a hill after it wasn't properly secured at a construction site.
Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said the 5-year-old boy was playing in the neighborhood when the truck rolled away from the construction site where it was being loaded.
The truck rolled through several yards, hit the boy and came to rest after crashing into a house. Hampton said a worker has been arrested.
