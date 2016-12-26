Pope calls for peace in face of terror, war

VATICAN CITY -- Decrying the suffering in Syria, Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and hope for those around the world who have been scarred by war and terrorism.

About 40,000 tourists and Romans waited through long security lines to enter St. Peter's Square to see the pope on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where he delivered the traditional Christmas blessing and "Urbi et Orbi" message -- Latin for "to the city and to the world."

Francis spoke sorrowfully of the suffering caused by the Syrian war, especially in Aleppo, pressing the international community to help negotiate a solution to the conflict. He urged Israelis and Palestinians to "write a new page of history, where hate and revenge give way" to building a future of understanding and harmony.

He also cited the "brutality of terrorism" in Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

The pope lamented that in Nigeria, "fundamentalist terrorism exploits even children," a reference to child suicide bombers. He expressed hope that dialogue would prevail over "the mindset of conflict" in both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The heavy security at the Vatican reflected apprehension in much of Europe, which is reeling from extremist attacks. Last week, 12 people died in Berlin when a Tunisian man who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group plowed a truck through a crowd at a Christmas market. He was killed a few days later in a shootout near Milan.

"Peace to all those who have been injured or have suffered the loss of a loved one due to the brutal acts of terrorism that have sown fear and death in the heart of many countries and cities," the pope said.

Referring to the meaning of Jesus' birth, Francis quoted from Luke 2:14: "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom he is pleased!"

"Today this message goes out to the ends of the Earth to reach all peoples, especially those scarred by war and harsh conflicts that seem stronger than the yearning for peace," Francis said.

His Christmas message also recalled Colombia, which has seen the pope personally intervene to try to end Latin America's longest-running conflict, and Venezuela, where a papal envoy has tried to facilitate talks between the government and the opposition as Venezuelans endure widespread food and medicine shortages.

Francis expressed concern over tensions on the Korean Peninsula as well as in Burma, which he said should "consolidate efforts to promote peaceful coexistence."

Throughout his papacy, Francis has denounced the Islamic extremist violence that has driven Christians from Mideast communities that date to Christianity's founding. He has also demanded that Europe in particular do more to welcome refugees.

Francis celebrated a somber Christmas Eve Mass late Saturday in a packed St. Peter's Basilica, walking to the altar behind cardinals draped in golden vestments as the Sistine Chapel choir sang "Gloria" and the church bells rang out across Rome.

In his homily Saturday, Francis urged his flock to reflect on how children today aren't always allowed to lie peacefully in a cot, loved by their parents as Jesus was, but rather "suffer the squalid mangers that devour dignity."

Among the indignities, he said, are "hiding underground to escape bombardment, on the pavements of a large city, at the bottom of a boat overladen with immigrants."

"Let us allow ourselves to be challenged by the children who are not allowed to be born, by those who cry because no one satiates their hunger, by those who do not have toys in their hands, but rather weapons," he added.

In another appeal, Francis called for the faithful to not get caught up in the commercialization of Christmas -- "when we are concerned for gifts but cold toward those who are marginalized."

Materialism has "taken us hostage this Christmas," he said. "We have to free ourselves of it."

Reflecting the pope's concern for migrants, refugees and others on society's margins, Bologna's archbishop celebrated a Christmas Eve Mass for the homeless in a waiting room of that Italian city's main train station.

Information for this article was contributed by Frances D'Emilio and Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/26/2016