Professor to meet with school officials after 'white genocide' tweet
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA — A Drexel University professor has been summoned to a meeting with school officials after he tweeted, "All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide."
George Ciccariello-Maher, who is white, is an associate professor of politics at the Philadelphia university. His online biography said his academic specialties include "race and racism."
Drexel condemned the Twitter message as "utterly reprehensible" and "deeply disturbing." The school said in a statement it's "taking this situation very seriously" and has contacted the professor to meet.
Ciccariello-Maher told The Associated Press by email Monday that the Christmas Eve tweet was meant to be satirical. He said he was mocking what he called the "imaginary concept" of "white genocide," which he says was invented by white supremacists. He says Drexel's statement "sends a chilling message."
arkateacher54 says... December 26, 2016 at 11:42 a.m.
Hopefully meeting to give him his walking papers.
