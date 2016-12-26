Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 26, 2016, 3:41 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Reports: 4 inmates sought after Christmas jailbreak

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for four inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas.

Media reports quote the Cocke County sheriff's office as saying six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

A statement by the sheriff said that previous plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it.

The reports say two inmates were caught by Christmas evening, but four remain on the run: John Thomas Shehee and Harce Wade Allen, both 28 years old; Eric S. Click, 29; and David Wayne Frazier, 54.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Reports: 4 inmates sought after Christmas jailbreak

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online