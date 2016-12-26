Arkansas state parks offer ways to start 2017 -- in nature

Oh, the weather outside is ... who knows? December has brought huge temperature swings, from the mid-70s to below freezing. Maybe by the time this column is published we'll be back into shorts and flip-flops.

This writer dares to dream.

It's a tough time of year to be writing a column about active-type events. They're few and far between, and some of our go-to annual races have posted apology notes for activities discontinued (hopefully just this year). But I did find a handful of opportunities planned for New Year's Day.

Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks once again will host free guided hikes Sunday as part of the America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

First Day Hikes offer an opportunity to begin the new year connecting with the outdoors and health-minded people. Many Arkansas parks are offering at least one hike, and events are planned at different times all day.

While the First Day Hikes are fun, and a great way to ring in the New Year, there are 52 Arkansas State Parks and they all constantly have something going on, usually at little to no cost.

For instance, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Lake Dardanelle State Park, Lake Ouachita State Park and DeGray Lake Resort State Park are all offering Eagle Watch tours and cruises this week. Adults pay $10; children ages 6 to 10 cost $6; and children under 6 can watch the big birds for free.

Participating parks and their hike descriptions are at arkansasstateparks.com. Click "Events" and search for "First Day" or "Eagle."

Hangover 41K Ride in Malvern

The second annual New Year's Day 2017 Hangover Half Marathon will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Tractor Supply Co. in Malvern, 215 E. Page Ave. Unfortunately, this footrace had a 100-person registration cap that has been reached.

But there is a related event for cyclists, also beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday from the Tractor Supply Co. It's the Hangover 41K Ride (that's 25.68 miles) that will loop out Military Road from Malvern to JJs Truck Stop at 6106 Interstate 30 in Benton and then follow U.S. 67 back to the finish line, also at Tractor Supply in Malvern.

There will be approximately 1,100 feet of elevation gain spread out over the ups and downs throughout the route.

Warning: This ride is limited to 15 riders, and there were only four open spots remaining when I checked last week. Online registration is available until 5 p.m. Saturday for $40.

The course map is at bikereg.com/new-years-day-41k-ride.

Black Eyed Pea

New Year's 5K/10K

The Black Eyed Pea New Year's 5K/10K will set out at 10 a.m. Sunday from Pauline and Doug Allen's house in Fayetteville, half a mile from the Mud Creek Trail parking lot at 3509 Buckingham Drive.

The trail and turnarounds will be marked with cones and volunteers.

Racers will be chip-timed. Awards will be given to the fastest male and female.

Free coffee and hot chocolate, black-eyed peas and cornbread will be provided afterward.

Race-day registration will open at 9 a.m. with donations ($5 to $20 suggested) accepted to benefit the Fayetteville High School Cross Country team. Online registration is available at bit.ly/2h9Riz6. For more information, call (479) 790-6491.

Little Rock Marathon 2017

I've finally signed up to run 26.2 miles in the Little Rock Marathon on March 5. The Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department fundraising event recently revealed the fancy medal I'll stagger home with after I finish.

I'd be lying if I didn't admit that the pure monstrosity of a medal that's 8 1/2 inches across and dings in at over 2 pounds makes me want to try -- even with the candy clutter, the red "smooch" and the big spinner.

The 5-inch half-marathon's medal spins, too, and weighs more than 11 ounces.

My first "competitive race" was the Little Rock Half Marathon in 2015, and I vividly recall crossing the finish line and thinking there was no way I would ever want to do that again. That feeling has not completely gone away, though I've run several half marathons, one full (Fayetteville Hogeye Marathon, 2016), and a variety of other distances.

It's a kind of self-imposed amnesia where I finish a race, promise not to do that again and then forget within a week or so as I sign up for my next race.

Registration for the Little Rock Marathon costs $95 until Saturday. The half marathon and marathon will both increase $10 on New Year's Day, while the 5K and 10K will each cost an extra $5. That will be the last price increase until online registration ends Feb. 24.

For full details, visit littlerockmarathon.com.

