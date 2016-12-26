State police identify man fatally shot during Arkansas standoff

The Arkansas State Police on Monday identified a Mississippi man fatally shot during a standoff with police Sunday morning in Independence County.

Authorities said Joseph Garcia, 33, of Collinsville, Miss., told an Independence County sheriff’s deputy that he was armed when the agency encountered him around 7:25 a.m. Sunday near the Desha community along Jamestown Road.

Garcia refused to comply with orders, resulting in a standoff with law enforcement officials, including members of the state police and the sheriff’s office, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The out-of-state man was fatally shot around 11 a.m. when he fired at officers, according to state police.

Garcia’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for examination and to determine a cause of death, authorities said.