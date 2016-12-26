Style: January calendar promises first-month fun

January is the month of resolve, Ron Wolfe writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Big achievements seem actually possible on New Year’s Day — the sooner the better, before the rest of the year goes to the squirrels. December’s visions of sugarplums give way to the new year’s hangover haze of glass slippers, 12 drummers drumming, 11 hikers hugging and a partridge in a spare tree.

Turn to Ron’s clip-and-save calendar for details on January events, including First Day Hikes at more than a dozen state parks, Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Little Rock’s Robinson Center, and National Bird Day.