TODAY’S GAME

Lions at Cowboys

7:30 p.m. Central, ESPN LINE — Cowboys by 6½

SERIES Cowboys lead 14-12; Cowboys beat Lions 24-20, Jan. 4, 2015, in playoffs LIONS TO WATCH Lions have won past two in regular season against Cowboys. … Lions have held eight consecutive opponents to 20 points or fewer, club’s longest single-season streak since 1961 and longest active streak in NFL. … QB Matthew Stafford, who went to high school in Dallas, is averaging 287 yards passing with 11 TDs and 5 INTs in past seven road games. … Since 2015, Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 133 receptions and tied for first with 8 TDs receiving. … WR Golden Tate has 27 receptions, 346 yards, two TDs in past three road games. COWBOYS TO WATCH QB Dak Prescott leads NFL rookies in yards passing (3,418), TDs (20) and rating (103.2). Completed 32 of 36 (88.9 percent) last week, second-highest rate in NFL history with minimum of 30 attempts. … Rookie RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL with 1,551 rush yards. Broke Tony Dorsett’s club rookie record of 12 TDs rushing last week, with career-high 159 yards. Needs 258 yards to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie record (1,808). … WR Dez Bryant has five touchdowns in three meetings with Lions. FANTASY TIP Stafford has 728 yards passing with 4 TDs (3 passing, 1 rushing) in 2 meetings with Cowboys.

INJURY REPORT OUT Lions: C Travis Swanson (Arkansas); Cowboys: CB Morris Claiborne, LB Justin Durant, DE Demarcus Lawrence, DT Cedric Thornton (Star City, SAU). DOUBTFUL Lions: RB Theo Riddick, CB Darius Slay; Cowboys: DT Tyrone Crawford. QUESTIONABLE Lions: LB DeAndre Levy; Cowboys: T Tyron Smith; LB Sean Lee.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. COWBOYS (RK) (22nd) 335.3 YARDS 389.8 (5th) (20th) 21.5 POINTS 26.1 (4th) (29th) 81.7 RUSH 154.5 (2nd) (12th) 253.6 PASS 235.3 (20th)

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. COWBOYS (RK) (14th) 346.6 YARDS 345.6 (13th) (10th) 20.4 POINTS 18.4 (4th) (11th) 98.9 RUSH 80.9 (1st) (16th) 247.8 PASS 264.7 (28th)