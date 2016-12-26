TODAY’S GAMES

St. Petersburg Bowl

MIAMI, OHIO (6-6) VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-7)

SITE Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TIME (TV) 10 a.m. (ESPN).

LINE Mississippi State by 14

SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE Miami is the first team in NCAA history to rebound from losing its first six games and finish the regular season 6-6. A seventh consecutive victory would give the RedHawks their first winning season since 2010, and knocking off an opponent from the vaunted SEC certainly won’t hurt Coach Chuck Martin on the recruiting trail. Mississippi State has had a disappointing season by recent Bulldogs standards; however, a victory would provide Coach Dan Mullen and younger players a boost heading into the offseason.

KEY MATCHUP Miami’s defense against Mississippi State dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald, who has rushed for 1,243 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing for 2,287 yards and 21 TDs. Fitzgerald broke Dak Prescott’s school single-season rushing record for a quarterback and his total is third best for a QB in SEC history behind Heisman Trophy winners Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami, Ohio QB Gus Ragland has thrown for 1,274 yards and 15 TDs. WR James Gardner averages a team-leading 16.5 yards per reception with 40 catches for 658 yards and five TDs.

Mississippi State Fitzgerald is the focal point of the Bulldogs’ offense. Once the ball leaves the QB’s hands, though, it’s often bound for WR Fred Ross, who has 68 receptions for 873 yards and a SEC-leading 12 TD catches.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mississippi State has a losing record but qualified for a bowl berth because of its NCAA Academic Progress Rate. … The Bulldogs are in a bowl game for the seventh consecutive year under Mullen. It’s their 20th postseason appearance overall, including a victory over North Carolina State in last year’s Belk Bowl. … Miami is 7-3 all-time in bowl games but hasn’t appeared in one since the GoDaddy Bowl in 2010. … Miami’s six-game winning streak carried the RedHawks to a share of the MAC East Division title.

Quick Lane Bowl

MARYLAND (6-6) VS. BOSTON COLLEGE (6-6)

SITE Ford Field, Detroit

TIME (TV) 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Maryland by 2

SERIES Boston College leads 8-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE A winning record. The team that comes out on top will be over.500, a fact the victors can point to with pride to cap a turnaround. Both teams were 3-9 last season.

KEY MATCHUP In a game featuring two stingy defenses and low-scoring offenses, ranking 92nd or lower in scoring, special teams may prove to be pivotal. Maryland’s Adam Greene made just 8 of 13 field goals and missed an extra point this season. Mike Knoll made 11 of 12 field goals for Boston College and missed an extra point. Teldrick Morgan returned a punt 83 yards for a score in the Terrapins’ victory over Rutgers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland QB Perry Hills. The senior completed a Big Ten-best 66 percent of his passes and ranked second in pass efficiency. He threw 10 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, a year after getting picked off 13 times and throwing for eight scores.

Boston College DE Harold Landry. The junior is the only player in the Quick Lane Bowl on The Associated Press All-America team, earning second-team honors. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Landry and Florida State’s DeMarcus Walker led the nation with 15 sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams won their last game to become bowl eligible. … Boston College’s Steve Addazio joins Jack Bicknell as the only coaches in school history to lead the team to a bowl game in three of their first four seasons. … The Eagles beat Maryland 29-26 in 2013, their third consecutive victory in the series. … Boston College finished tied for last with Syracuse in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, with 2-6 conference records. … Maryland was fifth in the Big Ten’s seven-team East Division, with a 3-6 conference mark.

Independence Bowl

VANDERBILT (6-6) VS. NORTH CAROLINA STATE (6-6)

SITE Independence Stadium, Shreveport TIME (TV) 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

LINE N.C. State by 6

SERIES Vanderbilt leads 2-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE Vanderbilt wants to keep momentum from an impressive late-season surge that included victories over Mississippi and Tennessee. N.C. State is in a similar position after an upset victory in the regular-season finale over rival North Carolina.

KEY MATCHUP N.C. State’s DE Bradley Chubb vs. Vanderbilt’s improved offense: The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Chubb leads the nation with 21 tackles for a loss, including 9½ sacks.Vanderbilt’s offense exploded for 83 points over its final two games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State RB Matt Dayes. The 5-foot-10, 203-pound senior has 1,119 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this season. He has run for at least 100 yards eight times. Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham. The first-team AP All-American leads the SEC with 119 tackles and is second with 16½ tackles for a loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Dayes is the first player at N.C. State since 2002 to run for at least 1,000 yards in a season. … N.C. State leads the ACC in rushing defense this season, giving up just 104.7 yards per game. … This is N.C. State’s 30th postseason appearance, including its 12th since 2000. The Wolfpack has a 15-13-1 record in the postseason. … Vanderbiltjunior Ralph Webb has 3,231 yards rushing in his career, which is a school record. He has 1,172 yards rushing this season and needs 22 more against N.C. State to break Zac Stacy’s single-season school record. … The Commodores are playing in their eighth bowl game in school history. They have a 4-2-1 record coming into the Independence Bowl.

