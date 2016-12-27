3 killed in crashes on Arkansas roads

After swerving to avoid hitting a deer, an Arkansas man crashed into a tree in Lonoke County and later died from his injuries, according to state police.

On the morning of Dec. 19, 53-year-old Donald A. Miller of Cabot was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram west on Mahoney Road near an intersection with Janice Lane in Cabot, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Miller's truck left the road after swerving and struck a tree, officials said. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he later died from his injuries, the report said. The date of his death was not reported.

Conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time of the wreck, and no one else was injured.

Two Arkansans were killed after their vehicle ran off a road and overturned near Dardanelle on Saturday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.

Gina L. Smith, 33, of Little Rock and Walter L. Sharp, 39, of North Little Rock were traveling south in a 2004 Toyota on South Liberty Road in Yell County around 2:30 p.m., according to a police report. After driving up a hill, Smith lost control of the vehicle and it left the road, hitting a culvert and trees before overturning, officials said.

No one else was injured, and conditions were reported as cloudy and wet at the time of the wreck.

With the three deaths, there have been 535 fatalities on Arkansas roads this year, according to state police data.

Metro on 12/27/2016