The World in Brief

Typhoon leaves 6 dead in Philippines

BATANGAS, Philippines -- A typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday after killing at least six people in several provinces, where more than 380,000 people abandoned Christmas celebrations at home to reach emergency shelters and other safer grounds.

Typhoon Nock-Ten cut power to five entire provinces because of toppled electric posts and trees. More than 300 flights were delayed or rescheduled and ferries were barred from sailing, stranding more than 12,000 holiday travelers.

Six people died from drowning or by being pinned by fallen trees, poles and a collapsed concrete wall in the provinces of Quezon and Albay, southeast of Manila, after the typhoon made landfall in Catanduanes province Sunday night, officials said.

Nock-Ten then blew westward across mountainous and island provinces, damaging homes, uprooting trees and knocking down communications.

After weakening on landfall, the typhoon had sustained winds of up to 74 mph and gusts of 111 mph when it blew into the South China Sea after battering the congested provinces of Batangas and Cavite, south of Manila, government forecasters said.

Jetliner in Colombia crash lacked fuel

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombian aviation authorities said Monday that an airliner that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel before it could land. Seventy-one people died in the Nov. 28 accident.

A statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency said the conclusion was based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence. It said the evidence points to human error.

Experts had earlier suggested that fuel exhaustion was a likely cause of the crash that wiped out all but a few members of the Chapocoense soccer team, as well as team officials and journalists accompanying them to a championship playoff match in Medellin, Colombia.

The BAE 146 Avro RJ85 has a maximum range of 1,600 nautical miles -- just under the distance between Medellin and Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where the plane had taken off at almost full capacity.

The plane was in the air for about four hours and 20 minutes when air traffic controllers in Medellin put it into a holding pattern because another flight had reported a suspected fuel leak and was given priority.

In a recording of a radio message from the pilot of the charter flight, he can be heard repeatedly requesting permission to land because of a lack of fuel and a "total electric failure."

Ugandan rebels chop 25, Congo says

BENI, Congo -- Authorities in northeastern Congo said Ugandan rebels hacked more than two dozen people to death in a Christmas massacre.

Bernard Amisi Kalonda, administrator for the Beni area, blamed rebels belonging to the group known as the Allied Democratic Forces. He said they attacked several villages on Christmas Eve, killing at least 25 people with machetes.

Officials said Congolese and U.N. forces were hunting down the assailants.

The Allied Democratic Forces rebel movement has been active since the 1990s but intensified its attacks inside Congo several years ago. Human-rights groups say hundreds have been killed since 2014.

While the group's members are mainly Muslim, experts say there are no proven links between the rebels and other extremist organizations in Africa.

India arrests 4 in rape of American

NEW DELHI -- Indian police said Monday that they arrested four men on suspicion of raping an American tourist who went to New Delhi alone earlier this year.

Police officer Rakesh Kumar said the suspects -- a tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker -- were arrested Monday.

The woman said in her police complaint that the four men raped her after she was drugged in a New Delhi hotel room in April. They denied the accusations.

The woman went back to the U.S. and registered a complaint through an email to New Delhi's police commissioner. She returned to the Indian capital earlier this month to pursue the case because she was dissatisfied with the progress of the police investigation.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the police did not arrest the four men earlier because the travel agency they worked for conducted an internal inquiry and found them innocent.

