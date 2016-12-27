Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan before the end of his second season after he failed to build Buffalo's defense into a bully or lead the team to the playoffs.

The Bills announced Ryan's firing on Tuesday, three days after a 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins dropped the Bills to 7-8 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. The loss extended the NFL's longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn takes over as the interim, and is expected to be a candidate to replace Ryan full-time. The Bills close the season in a meaningless game on Sunday at the New York Jets (4-11).

Lynn is a longtime Ryan assistant and was promoted to offensive coordinator after Ryan fired Greg Roman following an 0-2 start.

Team owner Terry Pegula reached the decision over the weekend and informed Ryan during the team's day off on Tuesday.

"We mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now," Pegula said in a statement released by the team. "These decisions are never easy."

Pegula then noted his wife in saying: "Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to western New York."

The Pegulas made the decision to fire Ryan after attending Saturday's game and then spending Christmas at their second home in the Adirondacks.

Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons.

The Bills also fired Ryan's twin brother, Rob Ryan, from his position as an assistant head coach with the responsibility to oversee defense.

Rex Ryan came to Buffalo saying this would be his last job after six seasons with the Jets, and vowed to build the Bills into a bully.