Bowl glance

Bowl payout information provided by collegefootballpoll.com. Payouts, except for independents like Notre Dame and Brigham Young, are placed in a pool for each conference and divided among the schools of that conference.

O/U denotes the “over/under,” which is the projected number of total points to be scored in a single game.

“OFF” is listed when a wager or a game has been removed from the betting line. Unlike the Glantz-Culver line used previously, the reasons for removing a wager or a game are not listed.

Completed games

DATE BOWL RESULT LOCATION PAYOUT

Dec. 23 Bahamas Old Dominion 24, E. Mich. 20 Nassau, Bahamas $450,000 COMMENT David Washington threw three touchdowns passes, Ray Lawry ran for 133 yards and Old Dominion (10-3) beat E. Michigan (7-6), which lost in its first bowl appearance since 1987.

Dec. 23 Armed Forces Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45 Fort Worth $675,000 COMMENT Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson, but it was a 32-yard field goal from Jonathan Barnes that gave the Bulldogs (9-5) the victory over Navy (9-5).

Dec. 23 Dollar General Troy 28, Ohio 23 Mobile, Ala. $750,000 COMMENT Jordan Chunn had three short touchdown runs and Troy (10-3) intercepted four passes in a 28-23 victory over Ohio (8-6).

Dec. 24 Hawaii Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35 Honolulu $650,000 COMMENT Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown completed 20 of 30 passes for 274 and 4 touchdowns. Diocemy Jones ran for 170 yards on 25 attempts. Hawaii overcame a 14-0 deficit by converting three turnovers into 21 points.

Dec. 26 St. Petersburg Miss.State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16 St. Petersburg $537,500 COMMENT Misssissippi State blocks an extra point and a field goal with in the closing seconds to preserve the victory. Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Dec. 26 Quick Lane Boston College 36, Maryland 30 Detroit $1.2 million COMMENT Boston College’s Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught one. Boston College led by 23 points in the third quarter before holding on.

Dec. 26 Independence N.C. State 41, Vanderbilt 17 Shreveport $1.2 million COMMENT Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes and Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for N.C. State. Ryan Finley completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards for the Wolfpack.

Up next

Dec. 27 Heart of Dallas Army (7-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), 11 a.m. Dallas PAYOUT $1.1 million LINE Army by 11 O/U 48½ TV ESPN

Dec. 27 Military Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Temple (10-3), 2:30 p.m. Annapolis, Md. PAYOUT $1 million LINE Temple by 12½ O/U 41 TV ESPN

Dec. 27 Holiday Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 6 p.m. San Diego PAYOUT $2.8 million LINE Washington State by 10 O/U 61 TV ESPN

Dec. 27 Cactus Baylor (6-6) vs. Boise State (10-2), 9:15 p.m. Phoenix PAYOUT $3.3 million LINE Boise State by 7 O/U 67½ TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Pinstripe Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. Bronx, N.Y. PAYOUT $2 million LINE Pittsburgh by 5½ O/U 65½ TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Russell Athletic Miami (8-4) vs. West Virginia (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Orlando, Fla. PAYOUT $2.3 million LINE Miami by 2½ O/U 57 TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Foster Farms Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Santa Clara, Calif. PAYOUT $2.2 million LINE Utah by 7 O/U 54½ TV Fox

Dec. 28 Texas Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 8 p.m. Houston PAYOUT $3 million LINE Texas A&M by 2½ O/U 57 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Birmingham So. Florida (10-2) vs. So. Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. Birmingham, Ala. PAYOUT $1.1 mil (SEC), $900,000 (AAC) LINE South Florida by 10 O/U 62 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Belk Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5), 4:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. PAYOUT $1.7 million LINE Viginia Tech by 7 O/U 61 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Alamo Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. San Antonio PAYOUT $3.8 million LINE Colorado by 3 O/U 62 TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Liberty TCU (6-6) vs. Georgia (7-5), 11 a.m. Memphis PAYOUT $1.4 millon LINE Pick ’em O/U 48½ TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Sun North Carolina (8-4) vs. Stanford (9-3), 1 p.m. El Paso, Texas PAYOUT $2.1 million LINE Stanford by 2½ O/U 54 TV CBS

Dec. 30 Music City Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. PAYOUT $2.75 million LINE Tennessee by 6½ O/U 58 TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Arizona South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. PAYOUT TBA LINE Air Force by 13½ O/U 57 TV American Sports Net

Dec. 30 Orange Florida State (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 7 p.m. Miami PAYOUT TBA LINE Michigan by 7 O/U 52½ TV ESPN

Dec. 31 Citrus LSU (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. Orlando, Fla. PAYOUT $4.25 million LINE LSU by 3 O/U 59½ TV ABC

Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. Jacksonville, Fla. PAYOUT $2.75 million LINE Georgia Tech by 3 O/U 62 TV ESPN

Dec. 31 Peach* Alabama (13-0) vs. Washington (12-1), 2 p.m. Atlanta PAYOUT TBA LINE Alabama by 14½ O/U 54 TV ESPN

Dec. 31 Fiesta* Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1), 6 p.m. Glendale, Ariz. PAYOUT TBA LINE Ohio State by 3 O/U 59½ TV ESPN

Jan. 2 Cotton W. Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon Arlington, Texas PAYOUT TBA LINE Wisconsin by 7½ O/U 52 TV ESPN

Jan. 2 Outback Iowa (8-4) vs. Florida (8-4), noon Tampa, Fla. PAYOUT $3.5 million LINE Florida by 3 O/U 40½ TV ABC

Jan. 2 Rose Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. Pasadena, Calif. PAYOUT TBA LINE Southern Cal by 6½ O/U 60½ TV ESPN

Jan. 2 Sugar Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. New Orleans PAYOUT TBA LINE Oklahoma by 3 O/U 63 TV ESPN

Jan. 9 CFP Champ. Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Tampa, Fla. PAYOUT TBA LINE TBA O/U TBA TV ESPN

*CFP semifinal games

SEC games in BOLD Sun Belt games in ITALICS