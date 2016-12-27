Polar Bear tournament set

The annual Polar Bear Memorial Bass Tournament is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $60 per boat. Anglers may enter through Friday at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Mobile Marine in Springdale or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. Anglers may enter by paying cash on tournament morning at the boat ramp.

There is a guaranteed first prize of $1,000. Cash is awarded through Hobbs seventh adds place eagle . trips

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has added extra eagle watch cruises to its schedule for the holidays.

Cruises will be held today and each day through Monday. Trips will take place on Saturdays and Sundays through February.

Trips leave Rocky Branch Marina at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 plus tax for adults and $5 for children 6-12.

Reservations are required. Call the visitor center, 479-789-5000 for reservations.

Trails close for hunt

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Jan. 7-11 for the park’s permit muzzle-loader deer season.

The shooting range and back country campsites will also be closed. Back country campsites close on Jan. 6. The Historic Van Winkle Trail and Ozark Plateau Trail will be open.

Hobbs is Arkansas largest state park.

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at Rocky Branch park on Beaver Lake. Meet at the marina parking lot. The trip is easy walking on paved roads in the park.

All are welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Possible birds to see include ducks and geese, loons, bald eagles and song birds. Trip leader is Joe Neal.

Neal will also present a program on birds at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

A program on birds of prey will follow at 3 p.m., with Lynn Sciumbato who runs Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Gravette. She will bring live birds to show during the program.