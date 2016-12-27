2 killed, 1 missing after Jaguar crashes into Florida canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — At least two people were dead and a third person was missing after a red Jaguar crashed into a south Florida canal, authorities said.

A Broward County sheriff’s office news release says the car left the roadway, crashed through two chain-link fences and plunged into the water in a residential area near Fort Lauderdale early Monday.

One man was able to get out of the car and swim to safety, the release said. He told authorities that another man and two women remained in the vehicle, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office aviation and marine units responded. Divers found the submerged car — tangled in thick, long weeds — with a man and woman inside. Sheriff’s office officials were still looking for the other woman later Monday.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash or named any of the car’s occupants.