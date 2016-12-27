Former fire station in Rogers gets new life

ROGERS -- When the fire station on New Hope Road opened last June, not much thought was given about what would happen to its old home roughly one block away.

The former fire station at 1907 S. 17th St. was built more than 45 years ago, and for the first time since, it has new tenants.

JC Construction, a company that deals with commercial and tenant buildings, infill development and Class A office space, paid about $100,000 for the 2,220-square-foot brick and stucco single-story building, the company said in an email. The New Hope Road station is 12,476 square feet.

JC Construction recently moved in and started to clean the old place up. The work followed an approval to rezone the property from residential to warehouse office earlier this month.

"This space allows us to stop working out of our trucks and our houses," said Joshua Bryant, one of the company's two employees and a recently elected Benton County justice of the peace. "It gives us a place to park our gear and keep it out of the weather and our backyards."

Bryant and JC Construction owner John Carney spent a great deal of the last five years working without a permanent office, he said.

The former fire station is a convenient location for the business, whose majority of clients are only 2.5 miles away at Pinnacle Hills. JC Construction helps businesses make office space their own by changing the setup and ratio of conference rooms to offices, paint and material changes, among other things.

"Usually when a new business moves in, they want something different from what was there before," Bryant said.

Former JC projects include the Parkway Tower at Mercy Hospital, Clothes Mentor, the Best Sign Group in Rogers and the Ballroom at I Street in Bentonville.

In redesigning space for its own offices, JC Construction converted the three firemen's bedrooms into offices, tore out the old vinyl flooring and removed ceiling tiles to expose an industrial look.

They don't plan to keep many features obvious to that of a fire department, Bryant said. There's no fireman's pole remaining, but you can still see the shadow of lettering for "Rogers Fire Department" on the outside.

One feature JC Construction kept was the shower. They fixed up the bathroom with Schluter edged porcelain tile and style features to showcase what the company can do.

"Having a shower in the workplace is becoming more common because of the (increased) use of trails on lunch breaks" and commutes, Bryant said.

The bays, no longer filled with fire engines and ambulances, make a convenient storage area for heavy equipment construction, Bryant said.

Some repairs were related to decades of wear and tear by the fire department, such as the worn-down curb. Others are run-of-the-mill upgrades like a fresh coat of paint, repaired windows and the installation of different landscaping. An 8-foot fence was installed around the back of the property, which separates it from two nearby homes.

At first, neighborhood reaction to the renovation was mixed, and an initial appeal to rezone the space was denied, Bryant said.

"They came back to (Planning Commission) with warehouse office zoning, which fits with what they're doing, and have done some nice improvements to the property," said Lori Ericson, assistant city planner, during a December commission meeting.

"We wouldn't ordinarily approve warehouse office in this area," said Kevin Jensen, planning vice chairman. "But this facility is unique, and we found us a buyer as a city. The owner has been gracious to work with us and accept a lot of our recommendations."

Nearby homeowners found it hard to imagine the space as anything but a fire station, which it had always been. Once they learned more about the planned improvements, those initially against it came around.

"I (live) directly behind the old fire station, and I think he'll make a great neighbor," said resident Joy Anderson, who spoke in favor of the project during a public hearing. "He built a beautiful fence. I say let him have it."

Though it's in the middle of a low-density residential neighborhood, Bryant said traffic to the office will be extremely low with only occasional clients dropping in to look at samples of carpet and other interior materials.

"It's a good old structure," said Don Spann, a planning commissioner. "If there's no outside storage (involved), with the myriad of things around it, I don't find this zoning offensive at all. It has a fence to stay separated from the neighbors and salvages a good old building."

