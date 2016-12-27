Home / Latest News /
Arkansas police investigating after man shot in leg
This article was published today at 2:15 p.m.
Fort Smith police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday.
In a news release, police said officers arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of North 7th Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. There, they found Jason Fougere, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg, the release said.
Sgt. Wes Milam, a spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department, said Fougere is expected to live and investigators are still looking for a motive in the shooting.
Police are looking for a person of interest and a witness in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (479) 709-5000.
