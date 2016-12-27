Arkansas police chief: Discount store robbery, nearby shooting not related

Helena-West Helena police Monday night apprehended one of four robbery suspects who were on their way to a house where officers found a gunshot victim, the police chief said.

Chief Virgil Green said investigators originally thought the incidents were related, but they later determined they were coincidental. The shooting victim was in stable condition as of late Monday night.

According to a news release, a Helena-West Helena detective saw two people leaving the Dollar General, located at 212 Arkansas 185, around 8:40 p.m. Seconds later, the employees inside called police, saying they had been robbed.

Green said Tuesday that four robbers had entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money. When they left, the detective saw two of them running away from the store while two others exited through the back, Green said.

All four then ran to a house on Center Street, Green said. Police caught one of the suspects on his way there, and investigators were questioning him Tuesday.

Investigators were speaking to witnesses Tuesday to determine if the gunshot victim shot himself or if there was a different shooter. The news release, which was sent late Monday, said the shooting call came in “moments” after the Dollar General robbery was reported.