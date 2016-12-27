Hikers circle summit at White Rock Mountain

Hikers may feel like they're standing on top of the world during a trek around the summit of White Rock Mountain.

There's nothing above but sky, nothing below but rocky wilderness in this isolated and beautiful area of the Ozark National Forest. The view is spectacular and far reaching on the mountaintop 2,260 feet above sea level. White Rock is situated between Mountainbug and Cass.

Visitors can look south on a clear day and see to the Ouachita Mountains miles away on the horizon. The Arkansas River is seen as a distant, shimmering ribbon.

A hiking trip to White Rock is two adventures in one. First, there's the drive to the top. Depending on which route is chosen, it's anywhere from eight to 20 miles of rough gravel road. These forest service roads are most suited to high clearance vehicles such as pickups and sport utility vehicles, but plenty of cars make the trip.

Campsites, cabins, picnic spots and the Rim Rock trail await at the summit. It's a nice, easy 2.5-mile loop hike around the mountain. Magnificent vistas unfold at every foot fall on this level hike, as the Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club discovered during a visit to White Rock Mountain on Nov. 30.

About 20 hikers made the trip, embarking on adventure No. 1, which is getting there. Gene Williams of the War Eagle area was at the wheel of his SUV and hung a right at Cass on White Rock Mountain Road to drive west up the mountain.

It's 15 miles from there to the top on hilly switchbacks and tight curves. It took about 90 minutes to drive the 60 miles from War Eagle to Cass, then a solid hour to make the 15 mile gravel trip up the mountain.

Others traveled south down Interstate 49, then east of I-40 and exiting at Arkansas 215. The highway goes northeast to Shores Lake where the pavement ends. From here it's about eight miles of gravel to the top.

A cold, howling wind greeted the carpooling caravan, but the sun was bright. They walked downhill from the parking area to an overlook and pavilion to see one of Arkansas' most beautiful panoramas. Fall colors of rusty reds and brilliant yellows remained in the miles and miles of unbroken forest below.

Leader George Riggin chose a counter clockwise direction for the hike around the summit. The only sign of civilization is a far away tower. Bits of the road to the top are occasionally seen.

Pictures don't do justice to the beauty of this hike, nor do a thousand words. The strong breeze created wild wind currents that swept autumn leaves upward into the sky. There's an old well or cistern on the trail midway along the path.

Vistas are stunning to view, but hikers should watch their step. Parts of the trail are close to steep, high drop-offs.

After about two miles the trail crosses the road to the summit then heads back into the forest for more views. From here it's less than a mile to complete the loop.

Trip leader Riggin call this a "kaleidoscope hike," because the color and scenery differ as the seasons turn.

"We hiked here last spring and one of the hikers in the group was a campground host at Great Smoky Mountains National park," Riggin said. The woman was struck at how similar the White Rock and smoky mountains views appear.

In the warm months, White Rock scenery reminds Riggin of Central America, so lush it's like a jungle.

"It's in one of the most rugged places in Arkansas, just a great place to get away."

Williams agreed that the hike is easy, but the drive is a challenge.

"The hardest part of the whole thing is getting here. Every side of the mountain has great views. It's just spectacular the whole way around. Just the perfect hike," he said.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAFlip

Sports on 12/27/2016