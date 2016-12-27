• Ban Ki-moon, the United Nations' secretary-general, will be in charge of pushing the crystal button to begin the 60-second countdown to 2017 on New Year's Eve in Times Square, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the ball drop, organizers said.

• Jaber Zaher Alger, a 28-year-old Syrian living in Germany, said, in light of the kickoff of a monthslong peace march from Berlin to Aleppo, Syria, that people "need to know that the situation in Syria is terrible."

• Christian Buchanan, a Murfreesboro, Tenn., 5-year-old, recently earned his first karate belt despite having microphthalmia, a developmental disorder that renders him completely blind, and physical disabilities related to being born with Tessier cleft lip and palate.

• Jarrett Thigpen, 19, was arrested in connection with the wounding of a 14-year-old who was shot while playing, along with others, with a handgun in a Shreveport home on Christmas Eve, The Shreveport Times reported, citing police.

• Randy Johnson, police chief in Lawrenceville, Ga., in carrying out his Christmas Day tradition of 20 years, spent the holiday in a patrol car with his wife, allowing another officer the chance to spend time with family.

• George Ciccariello-Maher, a white Drexel University professor, said his tweet "All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide" was meant to be satirical and that the condemnation from school officials, who called the tweet "deeply disturbing" and planned to meet with him, was sending "a chilling message."

• Joy Spanabel Emery, the 80-year-old curator of the University of Rhode Island's 112,000 paper and digital sewing patterns, the largest collection in the world, called her work "much more than a hobby," saying it's a "passion."

• Josh Katrick, 36, of Northampton, Pa., donated a year's worth of free pizza to a food bank, having found out that he'd won Mario's Pizza's raffle after wrapping up his eighth round of chemotherapy for colon cancer.

A Section on 12/27/2016