Little Rock nail salon 'completely ransacked' in burglary, police say

A west Little Rock nail salon was ransacked over the holiday weekend during a burglary, according to police.

An employee told responding officers around 8:40 a.m. Monday that she arrived to open her store and noticed the front glass door of Asian Nails, 11601 N. Rodney Parham Road, busted out.

Authorities noted in a Little Rock Police Department report that the business was “completely ransacked.”

The manager of Asian Nails responded a short time later, finding that $800 in cash was missing from a cash drawer, police said.

The nail salon had been closed since 6 p.m. Saturday.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.