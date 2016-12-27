Home / Latest News /
Little Rock nail salon 'completely ransacked' in burglary, police say
A west Little Rock nail salon was ransacked over the holiday weekend during a burglary, according to police.
An employee told responding officers around 8:40 a.m. Monday that she arrived to open her store and noticed the front glass door of Asian Nails, 11601 N. Rodney Parham Road, busted out.
Authorities noted in a Little Rock Police Department report that the business was “completely ransacked.”
The manager of Asian Nails responded a short time later, finding that $800 in cash was missing from a cash drawer, police said.
The nail salon had been closed since 6 p.m. Saturday.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
