Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 2:26 p.m.

Little Rock police, fire departments to use toys to comfort kids

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:57 p.m.

Officials from the Little Rock police department pose for a picture with the stuffed animals they will use to comfort kids while on the job.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Little Rock police officers received boxes of stuffed animals to keep in patrol cars in order to comfort children they encounter on the job.

While on the job, Little Rock police officers are equipped with protective vests, weapons and, now, a couple of stuffed animals.

The Little Rock Police Department and the Little Rock Fire Department received a donation from Verizon Communications Inc. of more than 150 plush animals decked out in various costumes, law enforcement uniforms and military apparel, said officer Michelle Hill, a police spokesman.

Police officers and firefighters will carry a toy or two in their patrol units and fire engines in order to comfort kids they encounter throughout their shift, Hill said.

Verizon decided to donate the toys to help out the local community, she added.

The police department tweeted about the new, fuzzy passengers on Thursday, saying, “They will bring a warm smile to a child in need.”

