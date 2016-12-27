Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
LR man arrested in Sherwood shooting
A 23-year-old man is accused of shooting a person in the leg in Sherwood on Monday, according to a police report.
Police arrested Tyron Humphrey of College Street in Little Rock at the Park Crest Apartments, 100 Manson Road in Sherwood, around 11 a.m., according to the report.
According to the report, Humphrey fired several rounds at the male victim.
One of the bullets fired by Humphrey went into an apartment occupied by a woman, according to the report.
Police also found an abandoned duffle bag at a nearby dumpster that had a stolen pistol and court paperwork for Humphrey, according to the report.
Humphrey was charged with first-degree battery, a terroristic act and theft by receiving, according to the report.
He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday night and was being held without bail.
