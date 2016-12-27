Man killed by Arkansas deputy during standoff named

The Arkansas State Police on Monday identified a Mississippi man fatally shot during a standoff with police Sunday morning in Independence County.

Authorities said Joseph Garcia, 33, of Collinsville, Miss., told an Independence County sheriff's deputy that he was armed when the deputy encountered him about 7:25 a.m. Sunday near the Desha community along Jamestown Road.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said investigators were "awaiting documentation" before the releasing information on the race or ethnicity of Garcia and the officer who shot him.

"No other information will be released by the Arkansas State Police during the course of the investigation while it is ongoing," Sadler said.

Garcia refused to comply with orders, resulting in a standoff with law enforcement officials, including members of the state police and the sheriff's office, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The man was fatally shot about 11 a.m. when he fired at officers, according to state police.

Garcia's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for examination and to determine a cause of death, authorities said.

