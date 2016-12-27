Man robbed at gunpoint while walking back to Little Rock hotel, police say

A man told Little Rock police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two assailants as he walked back to his hotel Monday night after withdrawing money from a nearby ATM.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Pine Bluff, told investigators that he had withdrawn money around 6 p.m. from the Simmons Bank ATM in the Colony West shopping center at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is just east of Interstate 430.

As he walked back to his hotel room at Studio 6, 1010 Breckenridge Drive, two robbers approached him and demanded all of the money he had, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At least one of the robbers put a gun to the man's head before the two took an unknown amount of money and fled on foot, the man told authorities.

The victim told police that he was shaken up and afraid after the robbery, and was unable to give a physical description of the assailants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.