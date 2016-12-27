Missouri sets new smallmouth regulations

The Missouri Conservation Commission at its Dec. 16 meeting approved regulation changes related to smallmouth bass and rock bass.

The changes, recommended by the Missouri Department of Conservation, become effective March 30.

The regulation changes create a standard 15-inch minimum length limit for smallmouth bass and a daily limit of one for all Smallmouth Bass Special Management areas.

The Elk River in southwest Missouri is one of these areas. Commissioners also expanded these areas on the Big Piney, Jacks Fork, Big and Meramec rivers.

The existing minimum length limit for smallmouth bass of 12 inches and daily limit of six fish remain for Missouri streams other than those of Smallmouth Bass Special Management areas.

The regulation changes also set a statewide length limit of seven inches for rock bass (also called goggle-eye, warmouth, Ozark bass, and shadow bass) and remove the Osage Fork of the Gasconade River from the Rock Bass Special Management areas.

The regulation changes are based on scientific research related to bass populations and harvest with consideration of public input received, including from nine public meetings held by the Department.

For more information on bass fishing, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species.

Sports on 12/27/2016