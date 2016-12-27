• Grieving fans on Monday mourned the death of George Michael as British charities revealed that the pop star had been a key behind-the-scenes donor who gave his time and money to support cherished causes. Michael, who had a reputation for self-indulgence, had actually given millions of dollars to charities involved with helping children, cancer victims and AIDS sufferers. He was also remembered for small acts of kindness, such as helping his village in north London get a Christmas tree and volunteering at a homeless shelter. Former Beatle Paul McCartney posted a statement on his website praising Michael's "sweet soul music," which he said will live on. "Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self-deprecating sense of humor made the experience even more pleasurable," McCartney said, posting a picture of the two of them together. The singer's death was announced late Sunday. Many paid tribute on Facebook and Twitter, and others cited years of good works that received little publicity -- largely because Michael insisted on keeping his charity work out of the limelight. Fans placed flowers and other tributes at his homes in north London and in Goring, England, where he died of apparent heart failure. Among the groups he supported were the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps people with AIDS, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Childline, which offers confidential phone counseling for young people. Childline founder Esther Rantzen said Michael gave royalties from his 1996 hit "Jesus To A Child" to the charity along with many other donations. "Over the years he gave us millions, and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him -- to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality, but also to thank him for the hundreds of thousands of children he helped," she said.

• Authorities said rapper Troy Ave was shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection. Attorney Scott Lemon said his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family Sunday evening when he was shot twice. Police say the 31-year-old Collins was in a red Maserati when a man fired several rounds into the car, striking Collins once in the arm and grazing his head. Collins is hospitalized in fair condition, and no arrests have been made. Collins is free on bond after his May arrest in connection with a fatal shooting inside a popular Manhattan concert venue. He has pleaded innocent to attempted-murder charges. He also was shot in that shooting.

A Section on 12/27/2016