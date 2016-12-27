New regulations set for Little Red

Anglers visiting the Little Red River below Greers Ferry Dam at Heber Springs will find a few new regulations in place when they hit the water in 2017.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission voted unanimously to approve the changes, which were adopted to protect the trout fishery and spawning areas. The regulations were presented to the commission in October. Public surveys were conducted throughout October before the final vote.

The following regulation changes are effective Jan.1:

• The 16- to 24-inch protected slot limit for all trout species on Greers Ferry tailwater has been removed, and a five-fish daily limit with only one trout over 16 inches allowed has been instituted.

• The no culling regulation has been expanded to cover all species of trout on the Greers Ferry tailwater. Once a trout of any species is caught and placed on a stringer, in a fish basket or in a livewell, it must be kept and counts toward an angler's daily limit.

• Mobility-impaired anglers may now fish on Collins Creek downstream of the wooden vehicle bridge at JFK Park.

• The JFK and Mossy special regulations areas have been converted into year-round catch-and-release areas.

• The Cow Shoals Seasonal Catch-and-Release Area is now a year-round catch-and-release area.

• Fishing times at Cow Shoals Catch-and-Release Area are from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset from Oct. 1-Dec. 31.

