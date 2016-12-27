JETS

Bowles visits doctors

NEW YORK — New York Jets Coach Todd Bowles was scheduled to meet with his doctors on Monday after being hospitalized late last week.

Bowles missed the team flight for Saturday’s 41-3 loss to New England, but he flew up the day of the game and was on the sideline for the team’s sixth loss in seven games.

Bowles, 53, told reporters after the game the problem was “kidney stones, gall stones, gall bladder” and that he wasn’t certain he would be able to make the game at all. He also had a health scare in February when a benign mass was removed from his throat.

The Jets also announced that quarterback Bryce Petty was placed on injured reserve after he tore the labrum in his left shoulder in Saturday’s game.

SEAHAWKS

Lockett breaks 2 bones

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett underwent surgery after breaking two bones in his lower right leg in Saturday’s loss to Arizona. Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM in Seattle on Monday that Lockett underwent surgery late Saturday night for a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg. Lockett was injured in the second quarter of the 34-31 loss, making a one-handed catch near the goal line, but had an Arizona defender fall awkwardly on his leg. Lockett had an air cast placed on the leg on the field and was taken off on a cart.

Carroll said the surgery ended around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning and Lockett has a chance to be up and moving in four to six weeks.

BENGALS

Eifert done after injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has placed tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve with a back injury.

Eifert missed the first six games of the season because of an ankle injury suffered in last season’s Pro Bowl. He finished with 23 receptions for 394 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Guard Clint Boling also went on IR with a shoulder injury. He was originally hurt Sept. 29 against Miami, but he played with it until a Dec. 18 loss to Pittsburgh.

49ERS

Hurt knee sidelines Hyde

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL in his left knee and will miss the season finale against Seattle.

Hyde got hurt in Saturday’s victory over Los Angeles when he was hit by cornerback E.J. Gaines. Coach Chip Kelly said Monday that Hyde will not need surgery and will be available for the offseason program.

With the injury, Hyde finishes the year 12 yards shy of his first career 1,000-yard rushing season.

TITANS

Surgery set for Mariota

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg, and Titans Coach Mike Mularkey said the recovery process will take four to five months.

Mularkey said Monday that Mariota will have a plate inserted over the break by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. He didn’t share any other details, but Mularkey has had Anderson repair his feet and said there’s no other doctor he trusts for this surgery.

Mariota was hurt Saturday when sacked during a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville. Trainers placed an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field. This is the second year in a row that Mariota has missed the finale because of an injury.