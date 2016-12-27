Wild-card picture taking shape

Pittsburgh won the AFC North in spectacular fashion Sunday, scoring the winning touchdown with 9 seconds remaining to beat rival Baltimore 31-27.

Antonio Brown reached over the goal line after taking in a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger for the 4-yard score. Brown was standing up inside the 1, but extended the ball -- barely -- into the end zone.

The Steelers (10-5) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Ravens (8-7) from contention.

Defending Super Bowl champion Denver was knocked out, too, with its loss at Kansas City. The Broncos have lost three in a row and five of their past seven games after starting the year 6-2.

The entire AFC playoff field is set: New England, Oakland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Houston and Miami.

The Steelers will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host the No. 6 seed during wild-card weekend on either Jan. 7 or 8. Pittsburgh earned the third spot over Houston based on the strength-of-victory tiebreaker, heady territory considering it was 4-5 after falling to Dallas on Nov. 13. As New Year's nears, the Steelers haven't lost again.

Houston beat Cincinnati on Saturday night to clinch its second consecutive AFC South title after Tennessee's 38-17 loss to Jacksonville. The Texans also will host a wild-card game.

Kansas City secured a playoff spot when the Ravens lost and can still win the AFC West.

Miami also clinched a wild-card berth after it beat Buffalo 34-31 in overtime.

In the NFC, Atlanta beat Carolina 33-16 and then clinched the NFC South title when New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 31-24. The Buccaneers' loss also allowed the New York Giants, losers to Philadelphia on Thursday night, to clinch a wild-card spot. Atlanta now has a chance in its regular-season finale to clinch a first-round bye after Seattle lost 34-31 to Arizona.

Green Bay won its fifth game in a row to move closer to the NFC North title, eliminating Minnesota with a 38-25 victory. The Packers moved into the lead for a wild-card berth, and now the Packers must wait to face Detroit for the division crown on Jan. 1.

The Redskins (8-6-1) also remained alive in the playoff-picture after routing Chicago 41-21.

