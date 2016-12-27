NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake: Some hefty striped bass are biting on the south end of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said stripers to 35 pounds have been caught recently in the Point 12 area. Brood minnows are the top bait.

Good numbers of crappie are being caught on the south end of the lake near brush piles, submerged timber and docks. Best depth is eight to 12 feet. Minnows or jigs are working.

Black bass are biting shallow on crank baits and jerk baits.

John Newlun at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers are biting from Rocky Branch park south to the Hickory Creek area. Brood minnows are the best bait. The top striper lures are Bomber crank baits and Red Fins.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs, spinner baits and crawdad colored crank baits.

Beaver tailwater: Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said some good-sized trout have been caught with a variety of lures.

Effective flies include nymphs, midges, San Juan worms, egg patterns and hare's ears. The top lures are small spoons or Flicker Shad crank baits in sizes 4 and 5. The best bait is Power Bait in any bright color.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah: Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Jan. 15.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms rigged any way an angler likes to fish. Try top-water lures at dawn or on cloudy days.

Illinois River: Stroud recommends using a jig and pig for black bass. Hair jigs are the best choice.

Bella Vista: Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany on Power Bait and small spoons.

Black bass are biting fair at all Bella Vista lakes on jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Grand Lake with jigs fished around docks. Catfishing is fair with shad on the main lake.

Table Rock Lake: No report this week. Pete Wenners at Pete's Professional Guide Service said on Dec. 7 that black bass were biting crank baits, spinner baits and jerk baits in shallow water.

