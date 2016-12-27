Oh no, not again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The best comparison the Arkansas Razorbacks have drawn to Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans during Belk Bowl preparation has been Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald.

That is not a good thing for the Razorbacks, who face the dual-threat Evans and the No. 22 Hokies on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium.

Fitzgerald, 6-5, 230 pounds, was a load for the Razorbacks. The sophomore rushed for 131 yards and accounted for 459 total yards and 6 touchdowns in Arkansas' 58-42 victory at Mississippi State on Nov. 19.

Evans, a 6-3, 238-pound junior, was the offensive trigger for Virginia Tech's 9-4 season and its ACC Coastal Division title under first-year Coach Justin Fuente.

"I tell you, he makes them go," Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith said, pointing out that Evans excels as a passer for the Hokies' run-pass option. "He's a runner. By all means, they do a great job in the scheme for him."

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said Evans is "the guy" for the Hokies.

"When he's on, they're playing very, very well," he said. "Not only does he throw the ball effectively, but if the first couple of decisions aren't there, he takes off running and he's a very effective runner."

Evans passed for a school-record 3,303 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first season as the starter. He also leads the Hokies with 759 rushing yards. He needs 81 more against Arkansas to break the school record for rushing yards by a quarterback (839) set by Bob Schweickert in 1963.

"I still have more room to grow, but I'm liking the player I'm becoming," Evans told reporters on campus during bowl prep. "Eventually, I'll be able to showcase that more and more."

Arkansas has struggled against running quarterbacks this year.

"Here we go again, right?" Arkansas linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said with a wry grin. "A big quarterback that can run and he has some really good skill guys."

Evans has rushed for seven touchdowns in the past five games, including two against Clemson in the ACC championship game, when a good number of Razorbacks were watching on TV.

"He's a great dual-threat player," Arkansas corner Jared Collins said. "We just have to be prepared to play our techniques well, so we can stop his running and passing."

Arkansas' vulnerability against the quarterback run was exposed in Week 2 by TCU's Kenny Hill, who had 93 yards and two touchdown runs in Arkansas' 41-38 double-overtime victory. Two weeks later, Texas A&M's Trevor Knight tore through the Hogs for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the Aggies' 45-24 victory.

Opposing quarterbacks have rushed for 15 touchdowns against Arkansas, which would lead the SEC if that was a statistical category. Fitzgerald's four rushing touchdowns represented the exclamation point on the production of opposing quarterbacks against the Hogs.

Hill, Knight, Fitzgerald, Alabama's Jalen Hurts and Ole Miss' Chad Kelly all scored at least two rushing touchdowns on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads compared Evans to Fitzgerald.

"As we stand here he's the one who comes to mind," Rhoads said. "He's got a big arm, but he's a dangerous runner. I couldn't tell how fast he was, and then at the end of one game he took off running. He can go.

"My first exposure was the ACC championship game that I watched on television and I saw how fast his release is and the velocity of the ball getting from point A to point B."

Evans was recruited by Fuente out of the Dallas suburb of Mansfield High when he was head coach at Memphis, just in case a lanky guy named Paxton Lynch didn't work out.

"I was kind of like the just-in-case back-up plan," said Evans, who turned down a scholarship offer from North Texas to sign with the Air Force Academy. Evans suffered a torn knee ligament with the Falcons and eventually transferred to Trinity Valley Community College.

When he was back on the recruiting board, he bought in with Fuente's pitch to join him in his first season in Blacksburg, Va.

"I wasn't a backup plan anymore," Evans said.

Fuente has liked Evans' work through one season.

"I've been pleased with the way he's continued to rebound and maintain his composure, as you go through the ups and downs of any given day or season," Fuente said. "It takes a lot of work to play that position, and he's not scared of work."

Fayetteville High School Coach Bill Blankenship, a mentor to Fuente, recalls watching Evans as one of three quarterbacks competing for the Hokies' starting job last spring.

"He looked the part, but he was still learning," Blankenship said. "But every once in a while when I see him, he still doesn't play a polished game yet. But he is physically one of those guys you look at and go 'Wow!' "

Smith said the Hokies' offense, coordinated by Brad Cornelson, uses various formations to keep teams from stacking the line.

"He makes them go and we're certainly going to have to bring our A-game to stop him," Smith said.

