Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:12 p.m. Updated today at 4:20 p.m.
NEW YORK — The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children's toys.
Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.
Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.
The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 p.m.
President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
