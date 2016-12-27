Police: Woman threatens to 'slice' employees at Little Rock retailer

A woman is accused of threatening to “slice” and kill employees at Little Rock store as they approached her for taking children’s clothing Monday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said it responded around noon that day to a theft at Citi Trends, 8117 Geyer Springs Road.

The retailer’s manager told investigators that a woman stole clothing off a shelf and began to walk out of the store, according to a report.

When the manager and another employee approached her, the woman said she would "kill them," adding that she had a knife and would "slice" them, according to the report.

The woman then left the store and got into a green car, fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.