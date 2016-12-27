Prosecutor: No criminal charges in fatal crash involving Arkansas trooper

No criminal charges will be filed in an October crash that left two people dead and a state trooper injured in Hot Springs, state police said Tuesday.

According to a news release, Prosecutor Terri Harris told the Arkansas State Police that her office wouldn’t charge anyone in the Oct. 10 wreck that left Cassandra Marie Braun, 26, and Tavon Desean Jenkins, 24, dead.

The release said Trooper Brian Burke’s patrol car collided with Braun and Jenkins’ car at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Kleinshore Road. Braun and Jenkins died at the scene, Arkansas Online reported. Burke was taken to a hospital and is still on medical leave as he recovers from his injuries.

Hot Springs and Little Rock police, as well as the state Crime Laboratory, all assisted in the criminal investigation.

State police will now begin its internal review of the crash, which is automatically required each time a state police vehicle is involved in a wreck. If any state police policies or procedures were broken, Burke could face disciplinary action.