Rivals hit Netanyahu on U.N.-vote response

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's domestic critics are coming out in force as the effects of the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements begin to sink in.

After focusing initially on condemning what most Israeli politicians considered a hostile act, the opposition on Monday blamed Netanyahu for hurting the country's standing and criticized his response to the Security Council's resolution.

"The prime minister was bragging about our foreign relations, and now what's underway is a total collapse of Israeli foreign policy," Yitzhak Herzog, co-chairman of Israel's largest opposition party, said at the opening of a meeting of the Zionist Union political alliance Monday. He called on Yair Lapid, head of the opposition party Yesh Atid, and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, whose Kulanu party is part of the governing coalition, to join him and "stop Netanyahu before it's too late."

Israel on Sunday summoned representatives from Security Council members and ordered the Foreign Ministry to reduce work ties with countries that voted for the U.N. resolution, which demands that Israel stop construction in all areas it captured in the 1967 Mideast war and describes the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territory.

A day earlier, Netanyahu recalled Israel's ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal, two of the resolution's four co-sponsors, ended aid programs to Senegal and pledged to cut off $7.9 million in Israeli funding to U.N. institutions.

"This is not policy, this is hysteria," Lapid said at a Yesh Atid meeting Monday. "We have enough haters who want to isolate us. There's no reason to isolate ourselves."

Netanyahu defended his reaction to the vote, saying that "there's no alternative to a firm response."

"Israel is a country with national pride, and we don't turn the other cheek," he said Monday at an event in northern Israel. "Countries of the world respect strong countries that stand up for themselves."

Jerusalem's municipal government also signaled on Monday that it would not back down: The city intends to approve 600 housing units in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of town on Wednesday in what a top official called a first installment of 5,600 new homes.

In the days after the vote, Netanyahu lashed out at President Barack Obama, with whom he has had a testy relationship, saying the U.S. administration pushed the resolution behind the scenes and had broken a long-standing commitment not to allow the U.N. to impose conditions on Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians.

The U.S. decision to abstain in the vote, rather than veto the resolution, allowed it to pass.

Now concerns have shifted to the possibility that the resolution won't be Obama's last foray into Mideast affairs.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the government fears that a Jan. 15 conference of foreign ministers in Paris will draft parameters for resolving the conflict with the Palestinians in a way Israel considers unfavorable, and will seek to impose them through the Security Council before Obama leaves office Jan. 20.

Israel looks forward to warmer relations with President-elect Donald Trump, who had pressured Obama to veto the resolution in an unusual breach of transition protocol.

On Monday, the president-elect wrote on Twitter that the U.N. has "such great potential" but it has become "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Palestinian leaders welcomed the measure's passage.

The office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the resolution is "a big blow" for Israeli policy and a unanimous international backing for the two-state solution. Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also praised the vote.

Palestinian leaders made clear Monday that they would use the resolution in international bodies to press their case against Israel. With the imprimatur of a U.N. finding of illegality, they said, they would campaign to require that other countries not just label products made in the settlements but also ban them.

"Now we can talk about the boycott of all settlements, the companies that work with them, et cetera, and actually take legal action against them if they continue to work with them," Riad Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister, was quoted as saying by the Palestinian news media.

Israeli officials said such pronouncements showed that the resolution undermined chances for a negotiated settlement because the Palestinians have less incentive to come to the table.

By declaring Israeli settlements illegal, they said, the United Nations essentially took away the one chip that Israel had to trade, meaning land.

"The Palestinians are waging a diplomatic and legal war against Israel. That's the strategy," Ron Dermer, Israeli ambassador to the United States, said in a phone interview.

"Their strategy is not to negotiate an agreement with Israel because a deal is give and take. They want take and take."

