TODAY’S GAMES

Heart of Dallas Bowl

NORTH TEXAS (5-7) VS. ARMY (7-5)

SITE Cotton Bowl, Dallas

TIME/TV 11 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Army by 11

SERIES: Army leads 4-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE In a bowl for the first time since 2010, Army gets a chance to avenge one of its losses in the only bowl rematch of a 2016 regular-season game. The Black Knights had seven turnovers in a 35-18 home loss to North Texas on Oct. 22. North Texas lost four of its five games after that but got a bowl berth because of its NCAA high Academic Progress Rate score when there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams.

KEY MATCHUP North Texas RB Jeffrey Wilson vs. the Army defense. Wilson had 15 carries for 160 yards and three TDs in the first meeting, the most rushing yards against the Black Knights this season. “One of their better athletes at running back this year,” Army linebacker Jeremy Timpf said. “He did a good job at exploiting poor technique and fundamentals. It’s going to take better effort.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Texas: Safety Kishawn McClain led the Mean Green with 86 tackles. He also had 3 interceptions and forced 2 fumbles. Army: LBs Timpf and Andrew King. Timpf leads the team with 97 tackles (10 for losses) and two interceptions. King has 93 tackles, 5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the second time North Texas has gone to a bowl game with five wins in the regular season. The Mean Green were 5-6 and Sun Belt champions in 2001 to earn a berth in the New Orleans Bowl. … Army has the nation’s second-best rushing offense, with 328 yards per game. The Black Knights are only 68 yards shy of breaking the 4,000-yard mark. … The seven turnovers by Army accounted for one-third of the 21 North Texas forced all season. … Army is playing in Texas for the third time this year. The Black Knights won at UTEP but lost to Notre Dame at San Antonio’s Alamodome last month.

Military Bowl

NO. 24 TEMPLE (10-3) VS. WAKE FOREST (6-6)

SITE Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

TIME/TV 2:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Temple by 12½

SERIES Temple leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE Temple is looking to cap a highly successful season with its school-record 11th victory. The Owls won the American Athletic Conference title under coach Matt Rhule, who left for Baylor. Interim coach Ed Foley will be on the sideline looking to bring the Owls their first bowl victory since 2011 and eighth consecutive victory in 2016. The Demon Deacons are also looking to pull out of a season-ending, three-game losing streak. Wake Forest needs a victory to avoid its eighth consecutive losing season.

KEY MATCHUP Temple quarterback Phillip Walker against Wake Forest’s defense. Walker owns school records for career attempts (1,410), completions (821), touchdowns (73), yards (10,273) and victories by a starting quarterback (28). The Demon Deacons forced 24 turnovers on the season, tied for 10th in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Temple: Running back Jahad Thomas. The senior had six consecutive games with at least two touchdowns and finished with 19 touchdowns total, raising his career total to 39.

Wake Forest: Strong safety Jessie Bates III. The redshirt freshman intercepted five passes and returned two for touchdowns. He has 93 tackles. He also forced a fumble and was second-team, All-ACC in balloting by media that covered the league.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only other time these teams met, Temple won 36-0 in 1930. … The Owls are playing bowl games in back-to-back seasons for first time. They lost to Toledo last year in the Boca Raton Bowl. … Wake Forest is playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2011 when it lost 23-17 to Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. … Demon Deacons Coach Dave Clawson led Bowling Green in the 2012 Military Bowl, losing to San Jose State.

Holiday Bowl

MINNESOTA (8-4) VS. WASHINGTON STATE (8-4)

SITE Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego TIME/TV 6 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Washington State by 10

SERIES Washington State leads 3-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE The Gophers are trying to regroup after backing down from their threat to skip this game if 10 teammates suspended after a sexual assault investigation weren’t reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours, with university leadership never blinking. The players backed down amid pressure from many who read details of the allegations. Now they face a high-flying Cougars team that sandwiched eight straight wins around season-opening losses to Eastern Washington of the FCS and Boise State, and regular season-ending losses to Colorado and Washington.

KEY MATCHUP Golden Gophers defense against Washington State QB Luke Falk, who runs Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Falk, a redshirt junior, has completed 71 percent of his passes for 4,204 yards and 37 touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: RB Rodney Smith has rushed for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns, and DL Steven Richardson has seven sacks. Washington State: WR Gabe Marks was All-Pac-12 first team after finishing second in the conference with 85 catches and 13 touchdowns, and third with 867 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Gophers are in a bowl for a fifth straight year, tying a program record. … Minnesota is in a California bowl for the first time since the 1962 Rose Bowl. … The Gophers ended a seven-game bowl losing streak in the Quick Lane Bowl and are 6-12 in the postseason. … The Cougars are 7-5 in bowls and have played in the Holiday twice, beating Texas 28-20 in 2003 and losing to BYU 38-36 in 1981. … Leach also brought Texas Tech to the Holiday Bowl in 2004, beating California 45-31. … The Cougars have scored at least 50 points in a school-record four games this season.

Cactus Bowl

BAYLOR (6-6) VS. BOISE STATE (10-2)

SITE Chase Field, Phoenix

TIME/TV 9:15 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Boise State by 7

SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE Boise State is looking for another victory in the desert. The Broncos have had success here before, starting with their attention-grabbing victory over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Boise State also won at the Fiesta Bowl in 2010 and 2014. Baylor is hoping for a positive end to a difficult season. The Bears lost quarterback Seth Russell to a season-ending ankle injury and closed the regular season with six consecutive losses.

KEY MATCHUP Baylor’s defense against Boise State’s passing game. Brett Rypien had a stellar sophomore season (3,341 yards passing, 23 TDs) and has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Thomas Sperbeck and Cedrick Wilson. Baylor’s had some trouble stopping the pass at times this season and slowing the Broncos will be key Tuesday night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: QB Zach Smith. The heralded freshman was thrust into a difficult spot when Russell went down against Oklahoma on Nov. 12. Smith threw for over 1,100 yards in nine games.

Boise State: RB Jeremy McNichols. The junior enters the Cactus Bowl as the national leader with 27 touchdowns, fifth in both rushing yards (1,663) and all-purpose yards (2,185).

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State is in its 15th straight bowl game, tied for sixth nationally. This year’s seniors need one victory to become the 15th straight group to win 40 games in their careers. … Interim coach Jim Grobe will be coaching his last game at Baylor — Matt Rhule was hired earlier this month — and so will offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who was hired as offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic but will stay on for the bowl game. … KD Cannon led Baylor with 73 receptions, 989 yards and 11 TDs.