UA signee Adcock boosts 7-year-old cancer patient

Nashville offensive lineman Kirby Adcock was a day away from reporting to Arkansas as a midterm enrollee, but there was one last thing he had to do.

On Dec. 17, Adcock traveled to Mena to spend time with family on the second anniversary of the death of his father, Max.

Adcock and his mother, Cindi Adcock, reflected on the loss of Max and then spent part of the day with 7-year old Emma Lyle, who suffers from a rare and incurable illness called MLD or metachromatic leukodystrophy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is a rare hereditary disorder that causes fatty substances to build up in the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The buildup is caused by a deficiency of an enzyme that helps break down lipids and the brain and nervous system progressively lose function.

Emma's grandmother, Donna Lyle, said the family noticed Emma having problems at the age of 3.

"She started walking real slow and she gradually became worse," Donna Lyle said.

It took about four months before Emma was properly diagnosed. The symptoms have gotten worse over the past few years.

"She lost mobility and she got to where she couldn't eat, she couldn't hold a spoon," Donna Lyle said.

Emma Lyle spent January to August in a Pittsburgh hospital and went through chemotherapy and a stem-cell transplant.

"Blinking is her only way of communication," Donna Lyle said.

Donna Lyle and Cindi Adcock have known one another for more than three decades. Emma Lyle's father, Chance, and Cindi's oldest son, Kelsey Adcock, are friends.

Emma Lyle grew up watching the Razorbacks.

"The whole family would have Razorback parties when she was 3 and she thought that was a big deal," Donna Lyle said.

Adcock reported to Arkansas last Monday and took part in on-campus Belk Bowl practices before the team flew to Charlotte on Saturday.

Donna Lyle said the family appreciated Adcock stopping by and allowing Emma Lyle to meet a Razorback.

"Oh my gosh, it was so sweet," Donna Lyle said. "He is such a precious young man. He took as long as we wanted to take all of the pictures. She knew they were here. She loved the attention."

Adcock autographed a football for Emma and gave her a Razorbacks blanket.

"I'm going to fix her bedroom up and I'm going to have a special place for the blanket and the pictures," Donna Lyle said.

It was the first time Adcock or his mother had met Emma.

"You can't cry there, but as soon as you leave you cry because it's pretty emotional," Cindi Adcock said. "You know how blessed you are."

The experience touched Kirby Adcock and gave him a sense of the impact you can have being a Razorback.

"We got in the car and we just looked at each other and he said 'That's probably what it's going to be like isn't it mom' and I said 'Yeah, it's kind of awesome that God gave us this chance and he's using you.' That's the kind of blessings Kirby is going to receive just by being a Razorback."

"He has the opportunity to help someone or make their day."

The MLD Foundation estimates the carrier defect occurs in the general population at 1 in every 100 people and the affected birth rate is 1 in 40,000.

"Both parents have to carry the gene and it's very rare," Donna Lyle said. "Even if they both have it, it's still rare."

Emma Lyle's future is unknown.

"The doctor said she could live from 5 to 20 years," Donna Lyle said.

Being a Razorback gives Max Adcock a platform to inspire others.

"Believe me, it's exciting for Kirby to be a Razorback, but for him it's a blessing to help someone else just because they love the Razorbacks," Cindi said.

