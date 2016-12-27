ATHLETICS

Biles named top female

Gymnast Simone Biles, one of the U.S. stars who shined brightest at the Rio Games with four golds and a bronze, is the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. Biles, 19, received 31 votes out of a possible 59 votes in a vote by U.S. editors and new directors announced on Monday. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver in Rio, finished second with 20 votes. Serena Williams, who won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf ’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and three-time AP women’s NCAA basketball Player of the Year Breanna Stewart tied for third with four votes each. Biles became the fifth gymnast to win the honor, joining Olga Korbut in 1972, Nadia Comaneci in 1976, Mary Lou Retton in 1984 and Gabby Douglas in 2012. It’s company Biles joined while completing a run of dominance that included three consecutive all-around World Championships, an unprecedented run at the top in a sport where peaks are often measured in months, not years. Biles and the rest of her “Final Five” teammates — Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian — put on a clinic that showcased how substantial the gap between the Americans and the rest of the world has grown. The first gold for Biles came in the team event, then another in the allaround two days later, where her score of 62.198 bettered Raisman by more than two full points. A third gold came on vault, the first by an American woman at the Olympics and Biles’ first in major international competition. A bronze on beam followed thanks to a messy landing on a front flip, her only major form break in Rio. Biles carried the U.S. flag at closing ceremonies, published her autobiography, took part in a post-Olympic tour with her teammates (including performing in eight shows despite a fractured rib) and hung out at the White House with the president. She remains open to giving it another shot in Tokyo in 2020.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Diaco done at UConn

Connecticut fired football coach Bob Diaco on Monday after his third losing season, choosing to cut ties rather than allow Diaco to rebuild a struggling offense. Diaco will be relieved of his duties effective Jan. 2, university officials said. The move was surprising in its timing a month after the Huskies season ended but it made financial sense for the university. The buyout on Diaco’s contract drops from $5 million to $3.4 million after Jan. 1. Diaco said he hoped things would have played out differently but that he’ll continue to root for UConn to succeed. The Huskies were 11-26 under Diaco in three seasons, including 3-9 this season. UConn’s best finish under Diaco was last year, at 6-7 and a losing trip to the St. Petersburg Bowl. The bowl season was a four-game improvement over Diaco’s first season, giving UConn fans a hopeful sign for future seasons and prompting the university to give Diaco an extension. But the Huskies slid back badly this season and decided to make a change. Diaco was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator when he was hired by UConn to replace Paul Pasqualoni, who was fired four games into his third season. While at Notre Dame, Diaco was the 2012 winner of the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant college football coach in the country. He was a semifinalist for the award in 2011. Diaco coached the Huskies to wins in three of their last four regular season games of the 2015 season, including a win over Houston, which was ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll at the time of the game. The Huskies finished this season losing their last six games.

BASEBALL

Former Yankee improves

Mel Stottlemyre’s son Todd revealed through various social media posts on Friday that the former Yankees pitcher was fighting for his life in his battle with a rare blood cancer. However, published reports and Todd Stottlemyre himself indicated that he was feeling better Saturday. Todd Stottlemyre wrote on Facebook on Saturday: “Our family has been overwhelmed with Joy at the amount of love and prayers for my father and family. Please know that the greatest warrior I have ever known is doing a lot better. He is recovering at God speed and he is looking forward to getting out of the hospital. It’s just a matter of time before he is fishing again. Please share this post so that all the people who have been praying know that their prayers have been answered and that our family is forever grateful. We will continue to pray for the less fortunate during this holiday season. May God Bless You and Merry Christmas.” On Friday, he had written: “Calling all prayer warriors during this holiday season. My father is in the hospital fighting for his life. He has battled cancer for 16 years. He is the greatest champion that I have ever met. I’m praying hard for you Dad. I love you pops. Please lock arms with me and pray for all our loved ones who are fighting.” The Daily News quoted Stottlemyre’s wife, Jean, as saying that her husband was “doing much better” on Saturday. Stottlemyre, 75, was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a disease of the plasma cells in the blood that can manifest in bone pain, kidney failure and neurological problems — in 2000. It is not curable, but treatable.

HOCKEY

Penguins coach gets deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave Head Coach Mike Sullivan a threeyear contract extension through the 2019-2020 season Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed “I said, ‘Boy, this has come a long way in a matter of one year.’ ” Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford said Monday. “It’s been a lot, but it’s been all well-deserved by the job he’s done. He’s really been the top coach in the league since he’s come in,” the general manager said. Sullivan said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been given here to coach this team. It’s a great organization to work for. I love the people that I work with, both our management and players. I’ve coached a lot in this league in different capacities. To have the opportunity to be part of a first-class organization like the Penguins and the way they operate, for them to show a vote of confidence in me like they have, it’s very fulfilling.” Sullivan replaced Mike Johnston who was fired on Dec. 12, 2015, when the Penguins were 15-10-3, and guided them to a 33-16-5 record the rest of the season and a Stanley Cup championship. Since he took over, they are 55-24-10, including a 22-8-5 record this year.

SAILING

49-day boat trip

Frenchman Thomas Coville has completed an around-the-world journey in 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes and 38 secodns, to set what French officials say is a new world record. Coville sailed into the Brittany port of Brest on Monday on his Sodebo trimaran. He rejoined his family, weeping with joy, thanked his support crews and showered the seas with champagne. His journey started from an island in the English Channel, according to his website. It was Coville’s third attempt to beat the previous record of 57 days held by Frenchman Francis Joyon since 2008.