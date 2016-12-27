Wolfpack runs off Commodores

SHREVEPORT — Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes from Ryan Finley, Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown and North Carolina State beat Vanderbilt 41-17 on Monday night in the Independence Bowl.

North Carolina State (7-6) won three of its final four games to finish with a winning record. The Wolfpack built a 28-3 lead by midway through the third quarter — largely thanks to Samuels’ touchdown catches of 9, 55 and 17 yards — and then held off a brief Vanderbilt rally.

Samuels’ three touchdown catches were an Independence Bowl record. Finley, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards, hit Samuels six times for 104 yards.

“Just give him the ball in as many ways possible,” Finley said.

North Carolina State Coach Dave Doeren said Samuels’ big night wasn’t necessarily planned, but when Vanderbilt loaded the defense to stop the run, he was the man who was open.

“We were just taking what they were giving us,” Doeren said. “And then our receivers did a great job of blocking for him.”

Vanderbilt (6-7) had a lot of momentum going into the game thanks to surprising wins over Mississippi and Tennessee to end the regular season. But the Commodores’ offense — which scored a combined 83 points against the Rebels and Volunteers — struggled for most of the night.

“We looked a little rusty,” Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason said. “All the way around — special teams, offense and defense. We just didn’t look like the Vanderbilt team that came out of the regular season.”

Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur completed 19 of 46 passes for 158 yards and 3 interceptions.

“There’s a fine line between being aggressive and careless,” Shurmur said. “And I crossed it a few times.”

Even so, the Commodores briefly made things interesting, closing to 28-17 early in the fourth quarter. But that’s when Hines responded his big kickoff return to put the game out of reach.

The Commodores’ offense took a step backward after some late-season improvement. Redshirt junior running back Ralph Webb had another nice game with 111 yards rushing and a touchdown, but Shurmur’s struggles throwing the ball were too much to overcome.

The Wolfpack end a frustrating season with an impressive win. They were effective on defense for most of the night and the Finley-to-Samuels connection couldn’t be stopped by Vanderbilt.

Webb’s 111 yards rushing gave him a school-record 1,283 yards for the season. The junior, who already is Vanderbilt’s career rushing leader, said during the postgame press conference that he plans to return for his senior season.

ST. PETERSBURG BOWL

MISSISSIPPI ST. 17,

MIAMI (OHIO) 16

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns and Mississippi State held off Miami (Ohio) with help from a blocked field goal in the closing seconds.

Nelson Adams got a hand on Nick Dowd’s potential game-winning 37-yard field goal that would have helped Miami finish a stunning turnaround from a 0-6 start to the season to a winning record. Instead, both the Bulldogs (6-7) and RedHawks (6-7) finished with losing marks.

Fitzgerald, who led the SEC in total offense, scored on runs of 2 and 44 yards on the way to his eighth 100-yard rushing performance of the season. The redshirt sophomore also completed 13 of 26 passes for 126 yards.

G u s R a g l a n d t h r e w f o r 2 5 7 yards and two touchdowns for Miami. He also threw his first interception of the season early in the fourth quarter, and Mississippi State turned the mistake into a 36-yard field goal that put the Bulldogs ahead with 12:03 remaining.

The RedHawks drove the ball deep into Bulldogs territory on their next two possessions, turning the ball over on downs at the Mississippi State 32 midway through the fourth quarter and reaching the 17 before Dowd had his kick blocked with 5 seconds left.

James Gardner and Ryan Smith caught TD passes for Miami, which also had an extra-point blocked in the opening half.

QUICK LANE BOWL

BOSTON 36, MARYLAND 30

DETROIT — Former Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for a touchdown in the first half, helping Boston College build a big lead in a victory over Maryland.

The Eagles (7-6) led by 16 at halftime, 23 points early in the third quarter and forced Maryland to turn the ball over on downs late in the game to seal the victory.

The Terrapins (6-7) had the ball at their 35 with 1:48 left, but didn’t gain a yard before Harold Landry helped to finish them off with a possession-ending sack.

Boston College was ahead 29-13 at halftime after Towles threw a 49-yard TD pass to Michael Walker. On a reverse pass from receiver Jeff Smith, the quarterback scored on a 20-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

The Terrapins made some big plays on offense, but four turnovers, sacks and poor field position proved to be costly. In the first half, Perry Hills threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked four times. On the Terrapins’ first snap of the second half, Hills handed off to Ty Johnson and the running back’s fumble was recovered in the end zone by Boston College.

With 4:02 left, the Terrapins got to the Boston College 1 with a chance to cut into their nine-point deficit and Hills lost a fumble after bobbling a snap. They got the ball back less than a minute later when Boston College’s Jon Hilliman fumbled at his 6, and were forced to settle for a field goal.

