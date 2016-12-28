1 dead, 3 hurt when vehicle runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree

One person died and three others were injured after a vehicle drove off a curve on a state highway Tuesday night in western Arkansas, authorities said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Danny Hunter Jr., 24, was driving a 2000 Honda north on Arkansas 23 when he arrived at a curve north of Heritage Road in Franklin County. Around 7 p.m. in that stretch, the Honda went off the highway and into a ditch before hitting a tree.

Jancee Harrison, 35, of Charleston, who was riding in the car, died in the crash. Danny Hunter Jr. and two other passengers, Tyler Hunter, 19, and Alexis Bowman, 19, were all hurt, police said. The injured were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and Johnson County Regional Medical Center in Little Rock.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. Harrison’s death marked the 540th of 2016 on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary data.